PICs – Art winners chosen

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, in partnership with E.W. Pratt High School and other schools in the community, are working together to provide cultural programming to urban aboriginal students. The goal of the Culture Club program is to educate youth with cultural awareness and share the knowledge and teachings of our Elders. The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Society will educate youth about the indigenous culture by providing theory, meanings of the culture, and hands-on learning activities. Projects [classes] include a Friendship Centre’s cultural programmer to teach about the traditional ways of indigenous peoples. The cultural programmer will go into depth to explore the uses, the meanings, and how to respect the following teachings: Prayer Arrow, Medicine Bag, Talking Stick, Dream Catcher, Teepee, Medicine Wheel, Animal Totems, Ten Commandments, Seven Grandfather Teachings, Who is an Elder, Meaning of a Feather, How to Smudge, and much much more. In December 2016, students from Pratt’s Culture Club participated in an art contest. The students were asked to draw about what they had learned about during Culture Club, what they had learned about themselves spiritually, and what their culture meant to them. Placing first was Tiffany Iwaniuw, second was Tyrone Badger-Shantz. Iwaniuw’s art will be proudly displayed at the Friendship Centre.