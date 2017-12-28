PICs – And the winners are …

High Prairie Elementary School students placed in Junior Poems. Left-right are second place winner Elizabeth Cunningham, first place winner Ilona Drefs, honourable mention winner Nolan Jong, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett.

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed its judging and presented the awards on Dec. 6. Doing the honours was Legion president Don Ebbett. First place winners received $75, second place winners $50, and honorable mentions $25. First place winning entries advance to district judging. All High Prairie Elementary School winners are from Joanne Murphy’s Grade 6 class.

High Prairie Elementary School students placed in Junior Black and White Posters. Left-right are first place winner Alna Dippenaar, second place winner Natalie Stewart, honourable mention winner Ilona Drefs, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett.
Prairie River Junior High School students placed in Intermediate Colour Posters. Left-right are honourable mention winner Olivia Hopps, first place winner Tanya Bartolome, second place winner Dylan Amos, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett.
Prairie River Junior High School students placed in Intermediate Black and White Posters. Left-right are first place winner Sarah Bruneau, second place winner Heather Kay, honorable mention winner Ayla Giroux, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett.
High Prairie Elementary School students placed in Junior Colour Posters. Left-right are second place winner Alannah BigCharles, honourable mention winner Elizabeth Cunningham, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. Absent is first place inner Melissa Watts.

