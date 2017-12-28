PICs – And the winners are …

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed its judging and presented the awards on Dec. 6. Doing the honours was Legion president Don Ebbett. First place winners received $75, second place winners $50, and honorable mentions $25. First place winning entries advance to district judging. All High Prairie Elementary School winners are from Joanne Murphy’s Grade 6 class.