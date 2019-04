Several Girl Guides made colourful signs to attract potential customers and advertise their product. Left-right are Alex Zelman and Sara Pruden.

The High Prairie Girl Guides were out in full force April 6 beside the High Prairie and District Museum and Golden Age Club selling their world-famous cookies. Chocolate and/or vanilla, plus the mint cookies, sold for $5 a box. The Girl Guides also attended the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show April 13-14. Cookie sales are a major fundraiser each year.