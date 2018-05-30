PICs – A wonderful show of dance!

The Beginner Lyrical group performs Let It Be, choreographed by Angela Meunier. In front, left-right, are Angelene Richards and Georgia Halldorson. Behind is Zaida Auger.
High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged two recitals on May 13, Mother’s Day, at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged from preschoolers to those in their upper teens. Many of the dances won awards at various festivals during the season.
The Pre-Intermediate 1 Jazz group performs Moulin Rouge, which was choreographed by Leah Krzysztan. Left-right, are Jennifer Barrons, Abby MacDougald, Malakae Sharkawi, Tanasity Smith and Seanna Cardinal.
Angelene Richards, front, in The Pre-Novice 1 Ballet group performs Dare You to Move. Behind her are Jaiden Barton, left, and Georgia Halldorson.
Noah Meunier, left, and Julene Wilkinson, perform in the Pre-Beginner Ballet group, choreographed by Grayce Keay.
The Pre-Novice 2 Ballet group performs Parisian Night. choreographed by Brianna Panasiuk. Left-right, are Tessa Anderson-Noskey, Casey Billings and Carley Cox.
The Junior Modern group performs SOS, choreographed by Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Mischa Deering, Charlotte Boerchers, Hanna MacDougald and Tessa Anderson-Noskey.
The Junior Acro group performs Come Play With Me, choreographed by Leah Krzysztan. Left-right, are Hannah Haas, Ashley Billings and Heidi Porisky.
The Junior/Inter Ballet group performs Phantom of the Opera, choreographed by Brianna Panasiuk. Left-right, are Tanasity Smith, Hana Sharkawi, Jennifer Barrons and Seanna Cardinal.
Madison Price in the Pre-Intermediate 2/3 Jazz Group, strikes a pose in the performance of Roxanne, choreographed by Leah Krzysztan.
Madison Price, left, and Ella Deering, in the Senior 2 Contemporary group, performed Find Your Light, choreographed by Angela Meunier.
The Beginner Jazz group performs Jazz Concert, choreographed by Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Farrah Savill and Sarah Hopps.
Kelly Cox, left, and Brooke Keay, dance in the Junior 3 Jazz group that performs Life in Plastic, choreographed by Leah Krzysztan.