PICs – A wonderful show of dance!

The Beginner Lyrical group performs Let It Be, choreographed by Angela Meunier. In front, left-right, are Angelene Richards and Georgia Halldorson. Behind is Zaida Auger.

High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged two recitals on May 13, Mother’s Day, at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged from preschoolers to those in their upper teens. Many of the dances won awards at various festivals during the season.

 

