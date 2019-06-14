PICs – A taste of the good ol’ days!

Oldtimers know how tough life was years ago with no electricity or running water. It is what members of the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association taught the two Grade 4 classes at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School May 29. Students participated in activities at four stations including rope making, washing clothes, log sawing, and a visit to PTA’s house where students watched a cream separator, and observed how antique telephones, typewriters and cash registers worked. The visit gave students a first-hand look at how people lived decades ago. While many found it fun, oldtimers are confident after a few hours or a full day, their attitudes would surely change. The photos below are all students from Pauline Pardell’s class, which visited during the morning. Karen-Lee Backs’s class visited during the afternoon.