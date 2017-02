High Prairie Quilt Guild held its Quilt-Till-U-Wilt event on Jan. 21. About 12 women were busy making about 20 quilts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., says president Marla Willier. “We make comfort quilt tops for community members who are undergoing treatment for cancer,” Willier says. The event is held every other year. The guild thanks High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board for granting free use of the performing arts centre in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.