Gayla Payne, of High Prairie, works diligently on her sewing machine while making her quilt.

About a dozen members of the High Prairie Quilt Guild participated in Quilt-Till-U-Wilt April 6 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Hall. Every two years, members gather to make several dozen quilts for hospital and cancer patients to help keep them warm and cozy. The warmth comes not only from the quilt but from the love each member puts into their creation. Most quilts are about 52 x 70” in size. People can request the quilts from any guild member.