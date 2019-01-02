PICs – 2018 Remembrance Day contest winners chosen

St. Andrew’s School students placed in Intermediate Black and White Posters. Left-right are first place winner Brooke Cunningham, third place winner Korven Herr, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. Missing is second place winner Lanacey Carifelle.
Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed its judging and presented the awards in December. Doing the honours was Legion president Don Ebbett. First place winners received $75, second place winners $50, third place winners $25. First place winning entries advance to district judging. Winners in the next round of judging will be announced in spring.
St. Andrew’s School students placed in Intermediate Colour Posters. Left-right are second place winner Destiny Supernault, third place winner Mackenna Lamarche, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. Missing is first place winner Deborah Anderson. St. Andrew’s School students who won awards were absent the first day presentations were made. Lanacey Carifelle, left, placed second in Intermediate Black and White Posters. Deborah Anderson, right, placed first in Intermediate Colour Posters. St. Andrew’s School students placed in Intermediate Poems. Left-right are first place winner Anne-Marie Reyes, second place winner Gracie Foster, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. High Prairie Elementary School students placed in Junior Poems and won prizes. Left-right are first place winner Leah Thompson, second place winner Allyson Potvin, third place winner Neriah Auger, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. E.W. Pratt High School students placed in Senior Black and White Posters. Left-right are first place winner Sarah Bruneau, second place winner Michael Roberts, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. E.W. Pratt High School students placed in Senior Colour Posters. Left-right are first place winner Tyrone Badger-Shantz; second place winner Halle Severson, third place winner Tanya Bartolome, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. High Prairie Elementary School students placed in Junior Black and White Posters. Left-right are first place winner Frank Fei, second place winner Marie Matula, third place winner Kali Siegfries, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. High Prairie Elementary School students placed in Junior Colour Posters. Left-right are first place winner Teagan Barnes-Roberts, second place winner Haley Jane Billings, third place winner Allyson Potvin, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett.