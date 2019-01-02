PICs – 2018 Remembrance Day contest winners chosen

St. Andrew’s School students placed in Intermediate Black and White Posters. Left-right are first place winner Brooke Cunningham, third place winner Korven Herr, and High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett. Missing is second place winner Lanacey Carifelle.

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed its judging and presented the awards in December. Doing the honours was Legion president Don Ebbett. First place winners received $75, second place winners $50, third place winners $25. First place winning entries advance to district judging. Winners in the next round of judging will be announced in spring.