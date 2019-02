The High Prairie Zirka Dancers performed at Pleasantview Lodge Feb. 13. Dancers presented about 10 dances under the direction of instructor Danielle Marx. In the photo, intermediate dancer Gillian Blackhurst, left, is lifted up by Logan Bruder.

Intermediate dancer Gracie Foster performs a solo at Pleasantview Lodge.

Junior dancers perform. Left-right, are Dag Sware, Hadley Gray, Rebekah Strebchuk and Elly Belesky.

Junior dancers perform. Left-right, are Hadley Gray, Rebekah Strebchuk and Elly Belesky.

Senior dancers Kirsten Bruder, left, and Brielle Kit team up for a duet.

Dancers get connected to form a train. Left-right, are senior dancers Hope Keshen and Jordan Elko and beginner dancers Serenity Forseille, Ryan Smith-Thompson, Frederick Thompson and Saydee Forseille.

Senior dancers, left-right, Hope Keshen and Jordan Elko perform.

Beginner dancers try to keep in step. Left-right, are, Saydee Forseille and Ryan Smith-Thompson.