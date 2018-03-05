PIC – Worth attending



A Grouard family won door prizes at the Northland School Division community engagement meeting at the school on Feb. 7. The meeting was part of Northland’s Regional Education Program Review for Grouard Northland School. Other meetings were held at Gift Lake School, Peavine Bishop Routhier School, and East Prairie Hillview School. Above, parents Alyson Thunder and Ted Williams, and children T.J. and Brooklyn, pose with their prizes. All parents attending the meeting were eligible for the door prizes.