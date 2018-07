Tolko Industries awarded two scholarships on June 18 to two Grade 12 students at E.W. Pratt High School. Zale Zabolotniuk, left, and Bryan Myers, right, each received a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education at a post-secondary institution. Presenting the scholarships on behalf of Tolko were divisional accounting supervisor Chelsea Dube, centre-left, and HR business partner Bronwyn Dunphy, centre right. The scholarships will be presented annually.