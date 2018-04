Lesser Slave Watershed Council hosted an open house March 22 to celebrate World Water Day. A craft to make a watershed model was the main activity of the event. Left-right are Kayla Killoran, watershed co-ordinator Kaylyn Jackson, Elly Killoran, 7, and watershed volunteer Kyla Murphy. Participants also had an opportunity to play the Lesser Slave Lake trivia game. The celebration is also part of Canada Water Week, March 19-24.