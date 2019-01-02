PIC – ‘We’re here to be heard!’

Several local people waved signs in High Prairie on Dec. 22 as part of the international Yellow Vest Movement. The rally was staged at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 749 to protest a variety of issues regarding the provincial and federal government. Left-right, are Gilbert Simoneau, Ron Keshen, Rob Anderson, Kristin Rich, Kris Fudali, Gloria Coyne, Dave Donahue and Lorraine Caudron. The next rally in High Prairie is scheduled for Jan. 12. The first local demonstration was Dec. 15. The Yellow Vest Movement is a political movement that started online in May 2018 and led to demonstrations that began in France on Nov. 17. Moved by rising fuel prices, the high cost of living and claims that a disproportionate burden of the government’s tax reforms are failing on the working and middle classes of society has prompted the cry for change.