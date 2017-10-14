PIC – Welcome surprise!

The Golden Walleye Classic Committee made its annual donation to the High Prairie Fire Department Oct. 3. Firefighters have assisted the committee at the tournament for the past eight years and, in turn, the committee makes a donation. This year’s donation was $5,000. The committee had a little extra money than in past years so they increased the donation, says GWC chair Ken Sperling. “The money we’re donating will save someone’s life,” he adds. “We cannot donate money to any better group.” In the photo, left-right, are Ken Sperling, GWC director Barb Sperling, and High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk.