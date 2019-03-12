PIC – Welcome, JoJo!

JoJo Giroux was the first baby born in 2019 at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex on Jan. 7. The eight-pound 14-ounce girl was born to parents Chantel Giroux, seated on left, and Rod Noskiye. Presenting Giroux with a gift basket is Diana Oliver, seated right, president of the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary. The basket includes a rattle, piggy bank, blankets and teddy bear. Bonnets inside were knitted by the High Prairie Knitting Group. Standing, left-right, are RNs Sohny Balosan, left, and Joseph Pizarro, who assisted during delivery. The obstetrics department at the hospital opened fulltime Feb. 26.