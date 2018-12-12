PIC – Welcome donation!

The Golden Walleye Classic Committee made its annual donation to the High Prairie Fire Department Nov. 23. Firefighters have assisted the committee at the fishing tournament for the past nine years and, in turn, the committee makes a donation. This year’s donation was $5,000. The amount does vary but it was the same last year. Left-right are High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk, GWC director Barb Sperling, and GWC chair Ken Sperling. “We usually use the money for training,” says Melnyk. Ken Sperling says the donation goes to a great cause. “It will save someone’s life,” he says.