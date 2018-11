St. Mark’s Anglican Church hosted an All Saints Day Memorial Service on Nov. 1 at St. Mark’s Cemetery. About 15 people attended the service to remember and honour their loved one who previously passed away. Standing left-right, are Alicemary Olansky, Stella Sware, Jim Stokes, Sharon Cox, Pastor Rev. Leon Cadsap, Ken Cox, Colleen Greer and Phyllis Dupuis. While the memorial service is a long tradition of the Anglican Church, it was held for the first time in High Prairie.