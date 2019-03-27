PIC – Vroooooom! March 27, 2019 · by Admin2015 · 0 Teacher, Crystal Stecik runs High Prairie Elementary School’s Coding Club. Left-right are students Denaya Willier, Zaida Quevillon and Keya Willier. The “robot” moves according to commands given by the students. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You 2CL decorates best door at HPE Wily leprechauns evade traps set by students 2 win medals at regional fair PICs – St. Andrew’s honours oratorical winners