PIC – Vimy Ridge remembered

Some members of the High Prairie Legion and High Prairie Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 Squadron watched a special ceremony online April 6 at St. Andrew’s School to mark the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, held April 9-12, 1917 in France. Ceremonies were held across Canada and France in the event organized by the Centre for Global Education. A message was given by Canadian Governor General David Johnston during the one-hour ceremony. In the front row, left-right, are Royal Canadian Legion members; services officer Evelyn Lesiuk, president Don Ebbett, past-president Murray Couch, and Tony Belli. In the back row, left-right, are Cadet memebrs, Capt. Dan Gillmor, WOII Kathleen Gillmor, F/Cpl. Dyllan Harris, WOII Chad Halldorson, LAC Amellia Vanderwell, WOII Ashton Halldorson, LAC Callista Gomes, Sgt. Sheldon Anderson, and F/Cpl. Jared Gomes.