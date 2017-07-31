PIC – Vimy remembered

On June 30, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, left, presented High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett with a copy of the Government of Alberta’s Declaration of the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge. The Battle of Vimy Ridge was a military engagement fought primarily as part of the Battle of Arras, in France, during the First World War. The main combatants were the Canadian Corps, of four divisions, against three divisions of the German Sixth Army. The battle, which took place from April 9-12, 1917, was part of the opening phase of the British-led Battle of Arras. The objective of the Canadian Corps was to take control of the German-held high ground along an escarpment at the northernmost end of the Arras Offensive. This would ensure that the southern flank could advance without suffering German enfilade fire. The Canadian Corps captured most of the ridge during the first day of the attack. The village of Thélus fell during the second day of the attack, as did the crest of the ridge, once the Canadian Corps overcame a salient against considerable German resistance. The final objective, a fortified knoll located outside the village of Givenchy-en-Gohelle, fell to the Canadian Corps on April 12. The German forces then retreated. The battle was the first occasion when all four divisions of the Canadian Expeditionary Force participated in a battle together. It was made a symbol of Canadian national achievement and sacrifice. Many agree that the success of the mission is when Canada became a nation.