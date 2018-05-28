PIC – Vanderaegen visit



Descendants of former High Prairie mayor Max Vanderaegen visited the High Prairie Museum May 18. Thane Vanderagen, left, grandson of Max, and Garett, great-grandson, toured High Prairie and area, and the museum, to rekindle memories and touch base with their roots. Thane says they planned the visit to show Garett his roots. “It showed me why who I am,” says Thane. “It’s good to come home. It will always be home.” Garett was pleased he made the trip. “It’s really neat to see buildings my grandfather built.”