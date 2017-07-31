PIC – Up, up and away!

Brenda Sahlin, centre right, receives her prize in the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s raffle June 1. Sahlin won a helicopter ride valued at $1,116 from Remote Helicopters. Joe Quartly and Rhona Ragan purchased the ride at the Town of High Prairie Christmas party’s silent auction and donated it to the Air Cadets. The 30-minute ride can carry up to five people. Left-right are Air Cadet Squadron Capt. Dan Gillmor, Air Cadets civilian volunteer Wendell Ebbett, Brenda Sahlin and Cpl. Mya Fulton-Willier. Behind is Leonard Sahlin.