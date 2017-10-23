PIC – United we stand

On Sept. 27, Grouard Northland School honoured and brought awareness to the experiences of residential school students by wearing orange T-shirts. The annual Orange Shirt Day began in British Columbia in 2013 when a residential school survivor, Phyllis Webstad, shared her story of having her shiny new orange shirt taken away on her first day at a residential school. Since then, Orange Shirt Day has become an opportunity for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit governments, schools and communities to come together in the spirit of reconciliation. Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30 but it fell on a Saturday this year, so schools across Northland School Division hosted events the week of Sept. 25.