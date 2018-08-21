PIC – Truck left high and dry



A 2013 Ford truck was stripped of it tires while parked in High Prairie on 51 Avenue at 48 Street (Highway 749) overnight Aug. 10-11. “The truck was parked there when the tires and rims were stolen,” High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron says. Nothing else was damaged or stolen from the truck owned by Alberta Line Find. The incident was reported to police Aug. 11 at 7:05 a.m., Cameron says. Anyone with information or tips is requested to phone High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370 or CrimeStoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477).