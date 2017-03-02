PIC – Tricky business

The High Prairie Zirka Dancers performed at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie on Feb. 17 with a variety of dances. About 18 dancers in junior, intermediate, and senior performed their skills in the 30-minute show. Upcoming, the dancers prepare for further performances including the annual dance recital Zabava on March 11 at Edmo Peyre Hall. Above, brothers go head over heels, thereby proving athleticism is a must to dance properly. Deklan Kit, top, and brother Kadin Kit, team up to perform a cartwheel in the show at Pleasantview. Please see more photos next week.