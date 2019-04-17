PIC – ‘Times’ to get to work!

The fourth edition of the High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Times mini-newspaper is currently in production! Four years ago, the Grade 6 students at the school took on the project as part of their journalism studies. South Peace News offered to work with the students to give them a “real-life” experience in publishing their own newspaper. Editor Chris Clegg visited the school April 9 to provide instruction. The students choose and write all stories, and take photographs. They even select an editorial board. In the photo, the board discusses story ideas. Left-right are Tegan Laughlin, Taylor Copeland and Charlotte Boerchers. The mini-newspaper will be published as part of South Peace News in a May edition.