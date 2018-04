Children in High Prairie’s northeast end were selling juice April 20-22. Left-right are Graham Supernault, 12, Kaycee Beedes, 11, and Avy Cunningham 10. The trio set up their stand at the corner of Birch Crescent and 58 Avenue and sold several varieties of juice for $1 a cup. Beedes says they decided to sell the juice to have some fun and make a bit of money.