PIC – The more the merrier!

Local dart players will be competing at the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie after qualifying at zone playoffs. Left-right are Wendell Ebbett, Evelyn Lesiuk and Bill Lesiuk. Ebbett qualified in the Men’s 70-Plus Years category, while the Lesiuks qualified in the Women’s and Men’s Under 70 Years categories. At the games this fall, there is a potential for 32 entrants [four from each zone] provided each zone sends four teams. Other local seniors have also qualified for the games including: Robert and Janet Lemay, in Doubles Cribbage 55+ Years; and Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston, in Doubles Cribbage 70+ Years, after playdowns in Slave Lake April 19.