During the last 13 years, South Peace News has asked elementary school students from the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas in the Christmas issue. This year, Destiny Super- nault, a Grade 5 student in Fran Caudron’s class at St. Andrew’s School, was selected. Supernault is the daughter of Jennifer Supernault and John Cardinal of High Prairie. For her efforts, Supernault received a framed print of the page and a $50 gift certificate from Subway.