Tolko Industries donated $2,500 to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre just before Aboriginal Day celebrations June 21. The money will be used to offset expenses in holding the cultural celebration. Any money left over will be used to support the annual Christmas season Elder’s Banquet. Left-right are Tolko operations manager Troy Richardson, left, and Tolko maintenance clerk Tammy Dillabough, centre, presenting the cheque to Friendship Centre board secretary Josephine Payou.