PIC – Students see Jesus

Grade 2 students of St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie toured the travelling “The One Called Jesus” exhibit at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church on April 26. Both the church and the school co-hosted the display. Standing, left-right, are Grade 2 students in Rose Cooper’s class, Trentin Knibb-Willier, Sophie Oliver, Declain Haire and Addison Dube. The exhibit was in High Prairie from April 24-30. The exhibit is in the third year of a five-year tour of Alberta schools, churches and other Catholic institutions.