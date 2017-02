An electronic sign similar to this one was stolen the weekend of Feb. 10-12, Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom reported to council Feb. 14. The sign, which costs $3,500, was stolen at its north end location. “They’re useless to anybody,” Bloom told council. “The battery will go dead in two weeks.” The theft was reported to High Prairie RMCP. Councillors kept their sense of humour, noting perhaps it will be used to determine the speed of slapshots.