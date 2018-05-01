PIC – Seeing STARS



STARS was promoted by its staff at the High Prairie Health Complex on April 24. Staff informed the public about the lifesaving program and sold merchandise as a fundraiser. Territory co-manager Gisele Dickson, left, shows some of the items to Angela Mutter of High Prairie. STARS is also in the process of planning a permanent landing area at the new hospital that opened one year ago. Dickson’s husband, Bruce Dickson, is the co-manager and was in McLennan selling merchandise during the STARS hospital tour.