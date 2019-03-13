PIC – Saints win 3 straight to win first zone title

On March 1-2, the St. Andrew’s Saints junior high school girl’s basketball team headed to 2J Zones in Grimshaw after a second consecutive undefeated season in the Smoky River Basketball League. The Saints defeated Wabasca in round-robin and Hythe in the semi-finals which sent them to the final against the Fairview High Cobras. The Saints prevailed 47-42. The victory capped off a dominant year for the girls as they accomplished something no Saints team had done before in winning their zone. In the front row, left-right, are Finn Marko, Brooke Gauchier, Kelly Cox, Joseah Pecpec, Jessica Gordon, Mischa Deering, Elle MacIntosh and Ella Deering. In the back row, left-right, are assistant Coach Daisy Porisky, Heidi Porisky, Abbie Cottingham, Marissa Bull, Jessie Zuniga, Sage Keay, and head coach Christian Collett.