The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council hosted its annual Little Elves Christmas Party on Nov. 30. Children up to six years of age enjoyed a variety of crafts and lunch. About 50 people attended. The event is traditionally held the same day as the town’s Christmas Light-Up, the final Friday of November. Above, rolling dough was fun for some children. Left-right, are Arianna Pereira, 3, Lily Jackman, 3, and Manav Vandra, 3.