PIC – Recruiting continues

The High Prairie RCMP and RCMP Victim Services participated in a career fair April 25 at Atikameg School. Const. Matthew MacMinn, who is one of the newest members at the High Prairie detachment, was on hand to share his experiences when he was at the RCMP Training Academy, known as depot in Regina. “We’re hiring,” says High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron, detachment commander. “It’s a great way to see and serve your country plus experience the diversity and different cultures in our communities.” For more information on recruiting, visit the website at www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca or phone toll-free [1-877] 726-7472.