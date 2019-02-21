PIC – Ready and ‘Abel’

Big Lakes County Fire Services presented special awards to Vic Abel, county director of public works, Feb. 13. Abel received an Alberta Emergency Services Medal 22-Year Bar and an Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 22 years. Left-right, are fire chief John McDermott, Abel and Reeve Richard Simard. Abel has served the county during those years in emergency and disaster management. Big Lakes County Fire Services honoured several dedicated and long-serving firefighters during its annual awards night Feb. 1 in Faust.