PIC – Project scores ‘TD’ donation

High Prairie’s TD Canada Trust branch made a $1,000 donation June 16 to the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. The donation is earmarked for ongoing improvements at MacIntyre Park. Left-right are branch manager Jennifer Zatko, Trish Long and Todd Linnen, TD district vice-president, Alberta North. Long is Beautification’s vice-president, and spearheading the project. She also works at the bank as a manager of customer service. Linnen says the bank is pleased to support local projects in local communities, and to help make public space green. “I’m pleased to be able to support our employees in their endeavours, and the projects they are involved in, and the community,” adds Zatko. Long says the money will be used for ongoing expenses with the project. The photo is taken in the newly-built gazebo at the park.