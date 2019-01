High Prairie Victory Life Church donated the proceeds from the Celebrity Chili Cookoff held on High Prairie Light-Up night Nov. 30, 2018 to the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Pastor Luc Portelance, left, presents the cheque for $415 to Beautification chair Chris Clegg on Dec. 15. Judge’s plates were sold for $5 each during the evening. Jayne Roberts was the winner of the cookoff.