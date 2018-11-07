PIC – PRJH students lend helping hand



Many children and youth were celebrating Halloween Oct. 31 by playing pranks or gathering treats. Not so for many students at Prairie River Junior High School, who participated in the third annual Tricks for Eats drive. Students went door to door to gather donations for the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Their drive was a big success as they gathered 320 pounds of food. In 2016, students gathered 140 pounds, in 2017 food gathered was 387 pounds. Teachers Kelly Carlson and Kyla Rae supervised the drive and were very pleased with the efforts of the students, adding it not only makes students feel they did something worthwhile, but benefits the food bank, an important local charity. Left-right are Colby Zelman, Amira Sharkawi, Sarah Gordon, Alexandra Aldrich, Jessica Whalen, Trae Shephard, Kaamal Sharkawi, Ibitihal Junaid, Haile Halverson and Liam Roberts. Missing were Abby Barton and Mya Cardinal.