All work and no play makes for a very dull day! Coyote Acres 4-H Club members helped the High Prairie Community Beautification Association plant flowers in the beds near Deep Creek and the West Prairie River on May 30. The petunias were planted in the shape of HP while Marigolds border the top and bottom. Above, Gillian Blackhurst, top, and Konnor Killoran take a break after the job is completed at Deep Creek. About a dozen Coyote Acres members and parents helped complete the planting.