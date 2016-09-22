PIC – Pedal power goes a long way

The Big Bike was in High Prairie on Sept. 15 to raise funds for the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation. It was locally sponsored by Alberta Health Services and Freson Bros. Just over $1,300 was raised from pledges and donations and a hotdog barbecue, co-ordinator Colette Elko says. Funds were raised by 26 pedallers. For the past six years, High Prairie has raised about $13,000, says Jenna Delaney, Big Bike co-ordinator for northern Alberta. With 29 seats for passengers, the Big Bike raises funds to support heart disease and stroke research. Please see more photos on page 2.