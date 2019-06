Driving the area by High Prairie Junior High School and High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre will soon be smoother. Work crews are scheduled to pave 56 Avenue between 50 Street and 51 Street the week starting June 3. Crews returned in mid-May to complete the project that started last August. Paving was scheduled for Nov. 2. However, snow covered the road and more snow and cold weather was predicted for the following week. New sidewalks and curbs and gutters are also part of the project.