PIC – Obey or pay

Two new mobile signs warning motorists to stop for school buses have been posted in High Prairie by the High Prairie and Big Lakes County Safety Coalition. Left-right, are High Prairie RCMP Const. Nathan Jones, coalition chair Harry Davis [director of transportation for High Prairie School Division], Town of High Prairie peace officer Erica Thiessen, High Prairie RCMP Const. Vincent Fontaine and Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom. “I hope they will make a difference, and that motorists do stop when red lights are flashing,” Thiessen says. “Children’s lives are in danger.” Since the start of the school year in September, 91 violations have been reported. Peace officers plan to distribute information and RCMP plans to step up their presence.