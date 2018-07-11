PIC – New sweaters for Legionnaires



The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion have been proud sponsors of the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association’s midget team, appropriately called the Legionnaires. The Legion donated $3,673 on June 20 for new team sweaters this past season. Left-right, are coach Bruce Cunningham, assistant captain Avery McNabb, captain Tanner Stokes, and Legion president Don Ebbett, presenting the cheque. The Legionnaires did the Legion proud on March 25 by winning the Alberta Midget B hockey title in Wetaskiwin. The team won six straight games including a 4-2 win over Barrhead in the final. The last set of sweaters was purchased in 2011 for $2,961.