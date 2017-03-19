PIC – New Olympia ice resurfacer arrives at arena

A new 2016 Olympia ice resurfacer for the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre in High Prairie arrived March 2. It was purchased by the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board. Left-right, are Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox, Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews and recreation director Lori Matthews. In the driver’s seat is arena and parks facility operator Ira Gladue and arena and parks manager Rick Dumont. The town and the county each contributed $38,362.55 from capital reserves for the ice resurfacer. The purchase was also supported from a $30,000 grant from the provincial Community Initiatives Program.