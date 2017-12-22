PIC – My Favourite Christmas Gift



“After 30 years of reflection, I realized that the greatest Christmas gift ever was the birth of Jesus Christ, His gift of salvation for all of us, which is the reason for this feast day and gifts. This year I would love to have my whole family: son, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, all members of my wife’s family again, sons, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, come to a real life experience of that beautiful gift of salvation that Jesus’ birth brought to us and the real reason we all celebrate the Christmas season. God Bless yours in Jesus Christ’s precious love.”

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister