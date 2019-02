The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre elected its board for 2019 at the annual general meeting Dec. 18. In the front row, left-right, are treasurer Belinda Willier, board vice-president Robin Baker, president Ryd David Badger and secretary Josephine Payou. In the back row, left-right, are interim executive director Kelly Chalifoux, and directors Emily Calliou, Hazel Vicklund, Pearl Sandor and Constance Cardinal. Missing is director Robert Bigcharles.