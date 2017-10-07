PIC – Lunch is served

Heart River Housing manager Katie Ellwood, left, and tenant liaison co-ordinator Shirley Matula prepare hotdogs on the barbecue at the block party on Sept. 15. Several community agencies promoted their programs to residents during the afternoon. Heart River hosted the event on Evergreen Drive between 76th Street and Poplar Place. “It’s great to have local service providers promote their programs in this way to people in social housing,” says Shirley Matula, tenant liaison co-ordinator. “A lot of these residents don’t know what’s available locally and this shows them what they can access.”