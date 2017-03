Opening ceremonies for the Alberta Female Midget B Championships in High Prairie were held March 23 at the Sports Palace. The High Prairie Timberwolves hosted the tournament March 23-26. Onoway won the title. In the photo, left-right, are Edmonton Force captain Hannah Sheflo, High Prairie ATB Financial relationship manager Tim Gordey, ATB general manager Lynne Bourassa, and Timberwolves captain Kierra Gauchier.